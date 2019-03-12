RISE Education Cayman (REDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

