Richard S. Mahoney Sells 3,584 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $632,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Richard S. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 19th, Richard S. Mahoney sold 2,041 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $355,440.15.
- On Thursday, January 3rd, Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.96. The stock had a trading volume of 468,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,144. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $190.45.
ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on ANSYS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.46.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
