Richard S. Mahoney Sells 3,584 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $632,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Richard S. Mahoney sold 2,041 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $355,440.15.

On Thursday, January 3rd, Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.96. The stock had a trading volume of 468,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,144. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.00%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on ANSYS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

