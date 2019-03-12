Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,936 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ascena Retail Group were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,223,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,125,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 998,311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,996,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 969,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,605,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,889,000 after acquiring an additional 708,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,605,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,889,000 after buying an additional 708,559 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascena Retail Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,998. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $444.23 million, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Ascena Retail Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASNA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

