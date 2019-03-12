Rhenium Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,838.00 (XRH)

Rhenium (CURRENCY:XRH) traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Rhenium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Rhenium has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Rhenium has a total market capitalization of $3,838.00 and $55.00 worth of Rhenium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00245639 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00063362 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010888 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium Profile

Rhenium is a coin. Rhenium’s total supply is 32,696,062 coins. Rhenium’s official website is rhenium.org . Rhenium’s official Twitter account is @rheniumnetwork . The official message board for Rhenium is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3379510.0

Rhenium Coin Trading

Rhenium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rhenium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rhenium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rhenium using one of the exchanges listed above.

