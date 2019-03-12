Reviewing Liberty Media Formula One Series B (FWONB) and CBS (CBS.A)

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) and CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series B and CBS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Formula One Series B $1.78 billion 3.99 $255.00 million N/A N/A CBS $14.51 billion 1.26 $1.96 billion N/A N/A

CBS has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Formula One Series B.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Media Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBS has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Media Formula One Series B and CBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A CBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series B and CBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Formula One Series B 23.43% N/A N/A CBS 13.50% 83.61% 9.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of CBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Liberty Media Formula One Series B does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CBS beats Liberty Media Formula One Series B on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Media Formula One Series B Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. The company holds commercial rights with respect to the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Paddock club at various events; provision of freight, and related logistical and travel services; and supporting races at events, as well as in the various TV production and post-production activities, and digital media services and other ancillary operations. The company, formerly known as The Liberty Media Group, is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks segment comprises Showtime Networks, which operates its subscription program services, Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix. The Publishing segment comprises Simon & Schuster, which publishes and distributes consumer books under imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner and Gallery Books. The Local Media segment comprises CBS TV Stations, it owns 30 broadcast TV stations; and CBS Local Digital Media. Its businesses span the media and entertainment industries, including the CBS TV Network, cable networks and content production and distribution.

