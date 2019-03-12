Reviewing Crane (CR) and NF Energy Saving (BIMI)

Crane (NYSE:CR) and NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crane and NF Energy Saving, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 4 9 0 2.69 NF Energy Saving 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane presently has a consensus price target of $100.89, suggesting a potential upside of 21.85%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than NF Energy Saving.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and NF Energy Saving’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 10.03% 24.54% 8.71% NF Energy Saving -45.23% -11.18% -7.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NF Energy Saving shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crane shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of NF Energy Saving shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. NF Energy Saving does not pay a dividend. Crane pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crane and NF Energy Saving’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $3.35 million 1,477.37 $335.60 million $5.99 13.82 NF Energy Saving $8.51 million 5.48 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Crane has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NF Energy Saving.

Volatility & Risk

Crane has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NF Energy Saving has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crane beats NF Energy Saving on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, Westlock, WTA, Stockham, Wask, Viking Johnson, IAT, Hattersley, NABIC, Sperryn, Wade, Rhodes, Brownall, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers and recyclers, bill validators and recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and vending management software, and cashless payment and wireless connectivity products, as well as engineered banknotes. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as food and beverage companies. The company's Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon names to commercial and military aerospace, and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, and truck bodies and trailers, as well as commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About NF Energy Saving

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries. In addition, the company offers energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks, and contractual energy management services for electric power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction, and municipal infrastructure industries. Further, it provides industrial valve components that are used in water supply and sewage systems, coal and gas fields, power generation stations, and petroleum and chemical industries; and develops and produces hi-tech and automatic-intelligence valve products. NF Energy Saving Corporation also exports its products to the United States, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Thailand, South Africa, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation of America and changed its name to NF Energy Saving Corporation in August 2009. NF Energy Saving Corporation is based in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

