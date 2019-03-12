Reviewing Akamai Technologies (AKAM) and Kingold Jewelry (KGJI)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 10.99% 13.81% 8.62% Kingold Jewelry 2.02% 13.33% 1.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Kingold Jewelry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $2.71 billion 4.33 $298.37 million $2.76 26.07 Kingold Jewelry $2.01 billion 0.03 $26.19 million N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Akamai Technologies and Kingold Jewelry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 5 10 0 2.67 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $81.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Kingold Jewelry on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. The company also offers enterprise security solutions, including Enterprise Application Access that enables remote access to applications; and Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attacks. In addition, the company provides Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tools and controls; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive Websites; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website. Further, it provides carrier solutions, including Aura Managed CDN, intelligent recursive DNS platforms, and security and personalization services; and media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery, download delivery, media services live, and media analytics, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. The company sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.