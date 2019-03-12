Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.56. 19,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,301. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $70.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.59%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,501 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,201 shares of company stock valued at $7,727,360. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

