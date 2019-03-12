Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $67,000 in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Stock

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,671,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,176,000 after purchasing an additional 119,053 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 324,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,628,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,142 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 420,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/resources-investment-advisors-inc-invests-67000-in-vanguard-charlo-total-intl-bd-etf-bndx-stock.html.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.