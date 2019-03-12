Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,187. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie set a $123.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $313,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $208,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

