Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,640,901,000 after purchasing an additional 179,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,716,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,328,672,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7,934.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,343,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,649,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $579,177,000 after purchasing an additional 186,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company's stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $89.98. 89,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,205. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $77.52 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

