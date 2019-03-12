Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ranger Energy Services Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Ranger Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

RNGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a PE ratio of 376.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 886,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

