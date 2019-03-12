REPO Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. REPO has a market capitalization of $67.86 million and approximately $96,473.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00015807 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. In the last week, REPO has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00391986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.01687271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00230259 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005012 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025892 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.