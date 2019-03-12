RenovaCare (RCAR) versus OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Head-To-Head Survey

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -248.56% -107.09% OraSure Technologies 11.22% 8.45% 7.64%

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and OraSure Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.68 million N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $181.74 million 3.80 $20.39 million $0.50 22.40

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RenovaCare and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A OraSure Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

OraSure Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats RenovaCare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIV1/2, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect DX, ORAcollect DNA, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, GenoFIND, Hemagene, PrepIT, GenoFIND, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

