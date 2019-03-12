Renn Fund Inc (RCG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Renn Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,646 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the February 15th total of 108,731 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Renn Fund stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Renn Fund has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renn Fund stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Renn Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,118 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Renn Fund were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

