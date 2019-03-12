RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 786,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,776 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $105,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $633.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.60 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $2,655,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,582,217.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $182,462.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $5,494,063. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays cut RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

