Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 533.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,650,000 after purchasing an additional 362,237 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. 20,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-grows-position-in-huazhu-group-ltd-htht.html.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.