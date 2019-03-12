Redline Communications Group (RDL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th.

TSE RDL opened at C$1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.21. Redline Communications Group has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.45.

In other news, Director David John Roberts purchased 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,140.00.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

