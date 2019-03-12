Red Hat Inc (RHT) Stake Lessened by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,342 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,268 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $4,469,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Red Hat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

NYSE RHT traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $182.15. 161,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,264. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Red Hat Inc has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $183.54.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.79 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 8.66%. Red Hat’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

