Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKI. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKI stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $155.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $172.45.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

