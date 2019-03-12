Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 69,814 Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 69,814 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,114,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,999,000 after acquiring an additional 90,565 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,285,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 122,084 shares in the last quarter.

NFJ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 53,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,681. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

