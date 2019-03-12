Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,243 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 104.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 837.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $88.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $35,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $305,785.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

