Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,885 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,387 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,742,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,027,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 356,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-acquires-11885-shares-of-huntington-bancshares-incorporated-hban.html.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.