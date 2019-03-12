Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $84.65.

W. R. Berkley shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, April 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

