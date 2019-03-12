Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in WP Carey by 2,431.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WP Carey by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. 9,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.87 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

