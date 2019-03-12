Range Resources (RRC) Bonds Trading 1.4% Higher

An issue of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) debt rose 1.4% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5% coupon and is set to mature on August 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $98.00 and was trading at $97.94 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.37.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 5,614,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,206. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.35 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 3,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Range Resources by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/range-resources-rrc-bonds-trading-1-4-higher.html.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.