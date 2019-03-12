Qutoutiao Inc – (QTT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Qutoutiao in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qutoutiao’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QTT. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of QTT opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -5.78. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth about $4,510,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao in the third quarter worth about $466,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

