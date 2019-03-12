Shares of Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.99. 5,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 186,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.10.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Quorum Health (QHC) Trading Down 7.4%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/quorum-health-qhc-trading-down-7-4.html.
About Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC)
Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.
Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.