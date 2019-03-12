Quorum Health (QHC) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.99. 5,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 186,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QHC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quorum Health by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 252,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quorum Health by 1,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 789,598 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quorum Health by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 542,580 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Quorum Health by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Quorum Health by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC)

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

