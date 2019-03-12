Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 99.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 282,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 140,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,125.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,123 shares in the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CS stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

