Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 1,025,215 Shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,025,215 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKS. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Barnes & Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BKS opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $388.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Barnes & Noble had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/quinn-opportunity-partners-llc-sells-1025215-shares-of-barnes-noble-inc-bks.html.

Barnes & Noble Company Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.