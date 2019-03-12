Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,689.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,499,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 751.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter worth $58,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETFC stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.69 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 36.62%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

In related news, Director Robert J. Chersi bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,418.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $2,165,031.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

