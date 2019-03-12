Quest Resource (QRHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

