Quebecoin Market Cap Reaches $16,489.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Quebecoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $16,489.00 and $0.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000963 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc . The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

