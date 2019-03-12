Qorvo Inc (QRVO) VP Steven E. Creviston Sells 3,000 Shares

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $206,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,263.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 700,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $86.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Qorvo by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Qorvo by 8,987.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,278 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Qorvo by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

