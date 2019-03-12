Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown-Forman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BF.B. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Brown-Forman stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.71 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

