Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, FIX downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.74.

DLTR stock opened at $103.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.19.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $676,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $656,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,138.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,814 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.