Prosight Management LP Sells 661,087 Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC)

Prosight Management LP cut its position in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 661,087 shares during the quarter. Intec Pharma makes up approximately 2.6% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned about 2.06% of Intec Pharma worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Intec Pharma Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $242.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTEC. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

