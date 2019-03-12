Prosight Management LP Has $22.54 Million Position in Hanger Inc (HNGR)

Prosight Management LP lessened its holdings in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,399 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Hanger makes up about 11.6% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Hanger were worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hanger by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,235,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Hanger in the third quarter worth $64,735,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanger in the third quarter worth $47,191,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanger in the third quarter worth $19,970,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth $17,636,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

HNGR stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Hanger Inc has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/prosight-management-lp-has-22-54-million-position-in-hanger-inc-hngr.html.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

