Propetro (PUMP) and The Competition Critical Survey

Propetro (NYSE: PUMP) is one of 33 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Propetro to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Propetro has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propetro’s competitors have a beta of 1.89, indicating that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Propetro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propetro 8.30% 27.91% 15.42% Propetro Competitors -4.64% -0.04% 2.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Propetro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Propetro and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Propetro $981.86 million $12.61 million 9.90 Propetro Competitors $3.95 billion $291.84 million 12.51

Propetro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Propetro. Propetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Propetro and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propetro 0 0 4 0 3.00 Propetro Competitors 360 1490 2029 88 2.47

Propetro presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.58%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 64.32%. Given Propetro’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Propetro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Propetro competitors beat Propetro on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. The company's fleet consists of 18 hydraulic fracturing units with 780,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

