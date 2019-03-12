Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $83,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie set a $110.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th were given a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $2,972,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,181,197.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,208,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $119,763,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

