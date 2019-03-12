PRGX Global (PRGX) PT Set at $12.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PRGX Global’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $8.53 on Friday. PRGX Global has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PRGX Global by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PRGX Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PRGX Global by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PRGX Global by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PRGX Global by 495.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.