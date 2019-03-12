Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $16.65 Million in Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 495,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,000. Mimecast comprises about 2.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mimecast by 14,742.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 538,395 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 28.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 210,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $4,272,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIME opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -243.37 and a beta of 1.00. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $83,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $94,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,781 shares of company stock worth $21,257,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mimecast to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

