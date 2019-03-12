Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 821,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,217 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charah Solutions were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 81,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

CHRA stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. Charah Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

CHRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Charah Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Charah Solutions Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

