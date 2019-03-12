PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Receives $42.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. 108,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

In other PNM Resources news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $624,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,020.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Don Tarry sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $49,019.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,953 shares of company stock worth $1,110,564 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 504,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

