Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,366,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,753,000 after buying an additional 92,418 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,855,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after buying an additional 957,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,475,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,557,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after buying an additional 2,056,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,273,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,296,000 after buying an additional 104,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 129,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 56.87%.

In related news, Director Oscar K. Brown purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $85,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/plains-gp-holdings-lp-pagp-shares-bought-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department.html.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.