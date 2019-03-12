Pivotal Software (PVTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Pivotal Software to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PVTL opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $31.24.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVTL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pivotal Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.
About Pivotal Software
Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.
