Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,381 Shares of Harsco Co. (HSC)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Harsco by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harsco by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Harsco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Harsco had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

