Pitcairn Co. Raises Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 20.5% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 36.1% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 55.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 125.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELG. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

