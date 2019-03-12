Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 0.12% of KVH Industries worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,718,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 696,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of -88.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other KVH Industries news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 2,379 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $27,382.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,531.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 2,347 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $27,013.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,362 shares of company stock valued at $187,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/pitcairn-co-increases-stake-in-kvh-industries-inc-kvhi.html.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.