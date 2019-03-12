Pitcairn Co. Has $145,000 Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. owned 0.05% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $274.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

